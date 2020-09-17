PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A popular annual auction is returning, but this year it’ll be online.
The Allegheny County Airport Authority will auction off abandoned vehicles from the Pittsburgh International airport, as well as used authority vehicles and equipment at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
They say last year’s auction was the most popular one to date, but this time around it has to be held virtually because of the pandemic.
There are nearly 20 abandoned vehicles that will hit the auction block, including a 2018 Chevy Camaro and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade. There will also be airport equipment like scissor lifts and a Champion 740A Road Grader.
Bidders have to register and bid online. Right now, pre-bids are being accepted until 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, which is when the live virtual auction will kick off.
If you’re interested, you can to go one of two scheduled preview sessions at the Pittsburgh International Airport’s snow removal equipment building on Sept. 22.
For more information about this year’s auction, click here.
