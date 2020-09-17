By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey posted on Instagram on Thursday morning explaining the decision to have Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on the back of his helmet during the team’s Monday night matchup against the Giants.

Pouncey said he was given limited information regarding Rose’s case and was unaware of the full story. Moving forward, Pouncey said he will make his own decision on what he will display on the back of his helmet.

The Steelers’ center works closely with law enforcement in both Pittsburgh and his native Florida.

“My focus will continue to be on helping the police in our communities, and I will support making any necessary changes to help those efforts,” he said in the post. “Make no mistake, I am against racism and I believe the best thing I can do is to continue helping repair relationships between the police and their communities.”