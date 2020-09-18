PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This morning, some families within the Butler Area School District are looking forward to their team playing football.

This change came when a judge recently called the state’s pandemic policies “unconstitutional”.

Superintendent Brian White says they’re opening their stadium up to more than 250 people for their first home game tonight.

In fact, they’re anticipating around 750 people to show up, but that really is a fraction of what the stadium can hold, 6,800. The superintendent says the band will be spread out on the visitor side, about 200 of them.

They’re not charging for tickets, but they are asking parents to answer questions on the wellness form about COVID-19 on their website before coming to the game. Each participant gets two tickets for family members.

All of this could change though if new guidance is released by the Department of Education.

Butler Area is not alone in taking advantage of the judge’s ruling.

The Karns City Area School District recently announced spectators are now permitted at their sporting events effective immediately.

They require fans to wear masks, social distance and practice CDC guidelines.