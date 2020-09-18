TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a woman who died after being hit by a shuttle bus in Oakland says she leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“She was warm-hearted and of my eight sisters, she’s always been the sweetie of the family, just always been the sweetest,” said the woman’s sister, Susan Flaherty.

Pittsburgh police said Jeanne Flaherty was hit and killed by a UPMC bus on Thursday afternoon.

“We thought she was still on the battle and she went out with her boots on. So we remember her as proud to serve and that was her great pride and being warm-hearted and good,” Susan said.

Susan said her older sister was destined to join the military. Jeanne, who was born on D-day, served multiple tours overseas before returning home to Pittsburgh and joining the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for several more decades, according to her family.

“She had so many firsts. At least four firsts she achieved as a woman officer in her career,” Susan said.

Jeanne didn’t just serve our country but also her hometown community of Turtle Creek.

“For a number of years, she worked with Meals on Wheels in her area. Almost every day, she would be out delivering meals,” Susan said.

Plus, Jeanne was part of a group that was instrumental in saving Turtle Creek Area High School by declaring it as a historic landmark.

“I never had to ask Jeanne for anything. But I have no doubt that if I had to ask her, she would walk through fire for any of the eight of us because family was important to her,” Susan said.

Right now, no funeral arrangements have been made, but the family hopes to have a memorial service in Turtle Creek. Pittsburgh police told KDKA that the incident is still under investigation.