By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A mother and her son are facing dozens of charges after 117 dogs were rescued from deplorable and unsanitary conditions in Ross Township, Animal Friends announced Friday.

Animal Friends said it was their largest rescue as 117 dogs were removed from a Ross Township home on Sept. 11 of last year.

The stench of ammonia was so strong, officers had to wear protective suits with oxygen tanks to enter the home.

Now Animal Friends says Mary Lu Frankovic and her son Christopher Frankovic are facing a total of 76 animal abuse charges, including 20 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third degree felony.

“We are so pleased that through these charges being filed by the Ross Township Police Department, together we are ensuring that these dogs are on their way to receiving the justice they deserve,” said Kathleen Beaver, Animal Friends president and CEO, in a statement.

“As the biggest rescue in Animal Friends’ history, these 117 dogs will always hold a special place within our organization. We are grateful to the staff, volunteers, adopters and rescuers who had a hand in ensuring these dogs got the second chance that they deserved. And, without the generous support of our community, none of this would have been possible.”

Most of the dogs were Australian Shepherds, Border Collies and Golden Retriever mixes. Since last year, all of them have found their forever homes or been placed with foster homes or trusted breed rescue groups.