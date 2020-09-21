By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said the Senate should not vote on the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice before the election in November.

“For the sake of the integrity of our courts and legal system, I do not believe the U.S. Senate should vote on a U.S. Supreme Court nominee before the November 3rd election,” Manchin, a Democrat, said in a release on Monday.

Manchin said for “Mitch McConnell and my Republican colleagues to rush through this process after refusing to even meet with Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 is hypocrisy in its highest form.” Manchin was the only Democrat who voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

President Donald Trump said he needs to pick a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

