MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is back in the Pittsburgh area for a rally as Election Day looms.

President Trump is at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday night, rallying support 42 days before the general election. The visit is the president’s fourth stop in Pennsylvania this month. Earlier this month, Pres. Trump held a rally in Westmoreland County and visited the Flight 93 Memorial for the 9/11 ceremony.

Crowds started filing in to hear the president speak after 4 p.m. There are chairs and bleacher seats for hundreds of supporters, more than the 100 people Allegheny County currently allows at outdoor gatherings.

A county spokesperson said the enforcement team will review any complaints and determine the appropriate action. KDKA talked to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerlad about why the county allowed the event to happen if it goes against rules.

“You think he’s gonna listen to me? He doesn’t listen to the courts,” Fitzgerald said. “He gets subpoenas he ignores. He doesn’t listen to the court, he doesn’t listen to Congress. One thing after another, he doesn’t play by the rules.”

