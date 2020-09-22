By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Twelve more Westmoreland Manor residents have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the total to 32. Another employee has also tested positive.

Yesterday, Westmoreland County announced following the positive test of one contract staff and one employee at the long-term care facility, 20 residents tested positive. Today, there are now 32 infected residents and one more employee who tested positive.

The county says the infected residents are contained within three of the facility’s nine units, which are currently considered “red zones.” The facility is continuing point-of-care testing on all units, and there’s one unit yet to be tested. They expect to be done by Wednesday.

They say the facility, with almost 340 residents, had gone over six months without a resident case.

Employees and residents who tested negative will be retested every three to seven days until there are no new cases found for at least two weeks.

The facility is temporarily stopping face-to-face visitation and will consult with state officials going forward.