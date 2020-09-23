By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Twenty more inmates and accomplices have been charged in connection with the alleged statewide scheme to illegally obtain thousands of dollars in coronavirus unemployment benefits.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrests of 20 inmates and their accomplices on Wednesday, saying the charges are linked to at least two existing organized groups of inmates and outside accomplices in three central and eastern Pennsylvania prisons.

“After announcing our first round of arrests in these COVID unemployment scams, I promised that there were more to come. Today, 20 more individuals have been charged with illegally taking benefits away from hard-working Pennsylvanians who are struggling during this crisis,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

“These arrests are not the end of our investigation, and I’ll continue working with my colleagues at the federal level to track down those heading these schemes, along with those who are willfully participating and breaking the law.”

The two rings were in SCI Benner in Centre County and SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County, AG Shapiro says.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady has said 10,000 inmates statewide have filed for more than $100 million in pandemic benefits.

KDKA first reported this abuse in July, but postal inspectors and corrections officers said they became suspicious of the activity back in June. Sources at a federal level tell KDKA’s Andy Sheehan they are tracking it all over the country and the losses could be in the billions of dollars.

AG Shapiro says the ringleaders could face over 60 years behind bars, with their accomplices facing over 40 years in jail.

Stay with KDKA for Andy Sheehan’s report at 6 p.m.