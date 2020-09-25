PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dr. Debora Bogen of the Allegheny County Health Department said that coronavirus orders were lifted because the number of cases in the county remains low.
She also added that Allegheny County is doing much better than other areas of the country in its COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The order went into effect immediately on Thursday.
This means there is no longer a 100 person limit at outdoor gathers, no more smoking ban at dining facilities and casinos, and restaurants do not have close by 11:00 p.m.
However, state orders such as wearing masks, telework, building safety, and hospital safety still remain in place for Allegheny County.
Dr. Bogen made sure to reiterate that they are still encouraging people to practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
