By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar is coming to Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.
The Emmy award-winning chef and TV personality’s restaurant will be one of the dining options at the casino when it opens in late 2020.
“Pennsylvanians know great food and I’ve seen it all around the state shooting DDD and with my own restaurants so, I couldn’t be more stoked to bring my American Kitchen + Bar to Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said Guy Fieri in a press release. “Get on board Pittsburgh, we’re heading to Flavortown!”
There will be classics like Trash Can Nachos along with burgers, sandwiches and entrees. There will also be desserts and craft cocktails like the Caliente Margarita.
Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar and the casino’s other dining option, Sports & Social Steel City, are currently hiring. You can learn more online.
You must log in to post a comment.