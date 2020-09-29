HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Preparations are underway outside the Pennsylvania Capitol building for an annual gun rights rally that has drawn hundreds and hundreds of supporters in recent years.
The event being held Tuesday on the Capitol’s front stops is usually attended a smattering of lawmakers. The state House is in session on Tuesday.
At least year’s Rally to Protect Your Right to Keep and Bear Arm, attendees were vocal in their opposition to gun regulations that Democratic Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto had recently signed.
Adam Garber, executive director of Cease Fire PA, which advocates to reduce the harm done by firearms, says about 1,600 people were killed by guns in Pennsylvania since last year’s gun rights rally.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.