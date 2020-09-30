By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – An additional case of coronavirus has been found among the Tennessee Titans in another round of testing that took place on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

As reported by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, an NFL spokesman has said there was an additional case in Tennessee.

NFL spokesman says there was one more positive test in Tennessee and no positives in Minnesota in yesterday’s round of testing. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 30, 2020

It was not specified if the positive test was a player or staff member.

Graziano also reported that the league has found no close contacts with Titans players whose tests came back positive.

RELATED: Report: NFL Informs Pittsburgh Steelers That Game Against Tennessee May Be Rescheduled After Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For Coronavirus

It was reported on Tuesday that at least three players and five personnel had tested positive for coronavirus.

As of now, the Steelers vs. Titans game scheduled for Sunday in Tennessee has not been postponed to Monday, but the possibility remains.