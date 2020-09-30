CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
Another round of testing has found an additional case of coronavirus in the Tennessee Titans organization.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – An additional case of coronavirus has been found among the Tennessee Titans in another round of testing that took place on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

As reported by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, an NFL spokesman has said there was an additional case in Tennessee.

It was not specified if the positive test was a player or staff member.

Graziano also reported that the league has found no close contacts with Titans players whose tests came back positive.

It was reported on Tuesday that at least three players and five personnel had tested positive for coronavirus.

As of now, the Steelers vs. Titans game scheduled for Sunday in Tennessee has not been postponed to Monday, but the possibility remains.

