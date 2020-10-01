By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington believes that Oneil Cruz will be with the team for Spring Training in 2021.
According to a report for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports’ Jason Mackey, Cherington says there’s no information that leads him to believe Cruz won’t be a full participant in Spring Training 2021.
It was learned on September 23 that Cruz had been driving while under the influence when he struck a motorcycle, killing three people.
Cruz has been cooperative with authorities and appeared before a judge last week.
