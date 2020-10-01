CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Game Postponed Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pirates GM said he expects the propsect to be with the team in 2021 Spring Training.
Filed Under:Ben Cherington, MLB, Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington believes that Oneil Cruz will be with the team for Spring Training in 2021.

According to a report for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports’ Jason Mackey, Cherington says there’s no information that leads him to believe Cruz won’t be a full participant in Spring Training 2021.

It was learned on September 23 that Cruz had been driving while under the influence when he struck a motorcycle, killing three people.

RELATED: Police: Pirates Prospect Oneil Cruz Had Alcohol In System During Fatal Crash In Dominican Republic

Cruz has been cooperative with authorities and appeared before a judge last week.

Comments