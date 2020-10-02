By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,161 new cases of Coronavirus Friday and 19 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 161,284 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,179.

There are 1,904,971 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,096 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 51,131 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,227 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,479 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,874 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

Locally, Allegheny County reported 73 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

