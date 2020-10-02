BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
VP Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – According to Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Devin O’Malley, the vice president and Second Lady have both tested negative for COVID-19.

This comes as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

O’Malley added that the Pences remain in good health.

    Vice President Pence was in Pittsburgh as recently as September 9 when he was in Westmoreland County as part of the Trump Campaign’s re-election effort.

