By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – According to Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Devin O’Malley, the vice president and Second Lady have both tested negative for COVID-19.
This comes as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.
— Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020
O’Malley added that the Pences remain in good health.
It was learned the president had tested positive for COVID-19 after one of his closest advisors Hope Hicks had been experiencing symptoms and tested positive herself.
Vice President Pence was in Pittsburgh as recently as September 9 when he was in Westmoreland County as part of the Trump Campaign’s re-election effort.
