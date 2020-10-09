Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Biden’s campaign says the former vice president is planning to visit Erie this weekend.
According to his campaign, Biden will be making a campaign stop there tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 10.
A location has not yet been revealed.
Biden last came through Pennsylvania on Sept. 30 on a train tour from Ohio. He made stops in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, Latrobe and Johnstown.
