By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA agents stopped a traveler with a gun at the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.
On Saturday, October 10, TSA agents stopped a man from Texas who had a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his possession.
Agents then alerted the Allegheny County Police, who confiscated the gun.
Last week, two passengers with guns were stopped at the checkpoint as well.
The man will face civil penalties for bringing a handgun to an airport security checkpoint.
