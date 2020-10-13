HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Travelers with guns have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport three times in four days.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA agents stopped a traveler with a gun at the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 10, TSA agents stopped a man from Texas who had a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his possession.

Agents then alerted the Allegheny County Police, who confiscated the gun.

(Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

Last week, two passengers with guns were stopped at the checkpoint as well.

The man will face civil penalties for bringing a handgun to an airport security checkpoint.

