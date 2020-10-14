By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Children’s Hospital recognized Brett Keisel and his beard.

A dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday to recognize Keisel’s “Shear Da Beard” fundraiser, which has raised $1 million for the hospital over the last 10 years.

To show their appreciation, the hospital unveiled a new mural that honors Keisel. It features his picture and a quote from him about wanting to help the kids.

“When you set a goal you can achieve it. When you see those children in the hospital and you see the day they are having and the type of fight they are in…you want to help,” the quote reads.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star held the final “Shear Da Beard” event in February. Keisel started the event 10 years ago, and the motivation came from a teammate’s son who was diagnosed with cancer.