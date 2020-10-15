PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A contractor is being blamed for mail-in ballot issues in both Allegheny and Westmoreland County.

That contractor is Midwest Direct, a Cleveland-based distribution company.

So far this year, there have been issues in some Ohio counties as well as at least two in the Pittsburgh-area: Allegheny and Westmoreland.

In Allegheny County, the Elections Division learned that a ballot image mapping error by Midwest Direct caused incorrect ballots to be mailed to nearly 29,000 voters.

The voter information was matched to the next voter in the batch.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Elections Division Manager David Voye said the problem had been corrected and that new ballots would begin being sent to the post office starting Thursday.

Voters will get those ballots next week.

The Elections Division will also have a search feature available on its website that will allow voters to determine if their ballot was part of the mapping error.

Voters can us their name or voter ID number to get the information – which can be found here.