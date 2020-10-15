HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Classes are resuming at Youngstown State University following a three-day strike by faculty members.

The university announced early Thursday the school and the union reached “an understanding for the general framework on a new three-year contract.”

The parties will “work out details for a tentative agreement.” Terms were not disclosed. Proposed salary increases and related issues had been the sticking points.

A fact-finder had recommended that faculty members get a 6% pay increase over three years.

School officials said that didn’t take into account financial challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

