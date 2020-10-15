YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Classes are resuming at Youngstown State University following a three-day strike by faculty members.
The university announced early Thursday the school and the union reached “an understanding for the general framework on a new three-year contract.”
The parties will “work out details for a tentative agreement.” Terms were not disclosed. Proposed salary increases and related issues had been the sticking points.
A fact-finder had recommended that faculty members get a 6% pay increase over three years.
School officials said that didn’t take into account financial challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.