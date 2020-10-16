PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field will not be the home for the WPIAL football championships in 2020.

Safety and coronavirus concerns are the main reasons for the change this year, according to WPIAL Director Amy Scheuneman.

Adjustments were made for playoffs in other sports as well, including volleyball, field hockey, and soccer.

The plan means that the WPIAL won’t use any premier venues for their championships, including Heinz Field.

In the past, WPIAL has also used Highmark Stadium and Robert Morris University facilities for other sports in the past.

Along with safety conerrns, finanicial concerns also played a role in the decision not to have their championships at premier venues.

The WPIAL wants to avoid a scenario where it pays for the venues but has to cancel at the last minue if there are positive cases of COVID-19 among the teams.

Another hurdle is canceled games – which make it more difficult for the league to judge which teams qualify for the postseason.

The process is normally relies on wins and alosses but the league is prepared to look at a team’s full body of work if need be.