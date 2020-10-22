HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Eric Trump spent time at the bakery while in the area campaigning for his father, President Trump.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — With less than two weeks until Election Day, Eric Trump made a surprise visit to Oakmont Bakery on Thursday.

According to the Tribune-Review, Eric Trump showed up at the bakery on Thursday, giving out cookies with the face of his father, President Donald Trump on them.

Mr. Trump arrived at the bakery around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday before a campaign event that was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Ambridge.

 

Marc Serrao, owner of Oakmont Bakery, told KDKA that Mr. Trump was wearing a mask when he arrived, took it off when speaking with people, and was there for less than 10 minutes.

(Photo Credit: Julia Felton/Tribune-Review)

The bakery was the talking point of much discussion lately, as a presidential cookie poll was making waves on social media.

At Oakmont Bakery, it’s a tradition for the family-owned business to bake cookies with the candidates’ faces in a presidential election year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Whichever candidate “sells” the most cookies “wins” the race.

