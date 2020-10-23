By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With less than two weeks left until Election Day, the campaigning of Pennsylvania has picked up.
On Saturday, Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will join Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman and state representatives Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee for a drive-in campaign rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh.
The rally begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be at the Rivers of Steel National Landmark in Rankin.
Prior to the rally, Senator Sanders join community members, volunteers, and members of Service Employees International Union for an early voting event, encouraging voters to vote by mail or turn their ballots in before Election Day.
Both campaigns have put a large focus on Pennsylvania.
President Trump’s son Eric was in Beaver County on Thursday and on Friday Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Allegheny County Airport for a campaign rally.
You must log in to post a comment.