PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday is your last chance to take advantage of Allegheny County’s additional election offices.

On Saturday, thousands of people used that resource to submit their ballots.

The sites will be opening at 11:00 on Sunday mornin and be open until 7:00 p.m.

There are 5 places around Allegheny County that can be visited.

On Saturday, most locations were moving quickly for dropping off mail in-ballots or filling out applications.

There was a longer line at North Park for mail-in ballot applications, but people in line felt it was still shorter than what the lines could be on Election Day.

The turnout in Allegheny County on Saturday was around more than 10,000 people.

Around 2,600 people at North Park

Around 1,950 each at the County Elections Office, Boyce Park, and CCAC South

Around 1,625 people at CCAC Allegheny

Between now and Election Day, you have one more deadline.

Tuesday is the last day to apply for mail-in ballots.

On Election Day, the mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 8:00 p.m.

If you are voting at the polls, those will open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day and remain open until 8:00 p.m.