By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West Mifflin man pleaded guilty to third degree murder and will serve 13 to 30 years in prison.
Dale Cooper appeared before Judge Beth Lazzara on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of third degree murder in connection with the 2018 killing of Heather Short.
Cooper was arrested in January 2019.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the sentence of 13 to 30 years.
