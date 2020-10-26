HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Dale Cooper was arrested in January 2019. 
Filed Under:Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Dale Cooper, Heather Short, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West Mifflin man pleaded guilty to third degree murder and will serve 13 to 30 years in prison.

Dale Cooper appeared before Judge Beth Lazzara on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of third degree murder in connection with the 2018 killing of Heather Short.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Cooper was arrested in January 2019.

Related stories:

In exchange for the guilty plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the sentence of 13 to 30 years.

Comments