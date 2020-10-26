By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have relieved assistant general manager Jason Karmanos of his duties.
Karmanos was with the Penguins for six years.
In a statement, General Manager Jim Rutherford says that this move is just the first part of a “process to re-organize our group.”
According to Rutherford, the team’s Director of Hockey Research Sam Ventura will assume the role in the interim.
GM Jim Rutherford: “We would like to thank Jason Karmanos for his contributions to the organization over the past six years. I have been evaluating our hockey operations department, and this is the first part of the process to re-organize our group.”
Manager of Hockey Operations Erik Heasley has been named the interim general manager of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.
