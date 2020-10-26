HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Director of Hockey Research Sam Ventura will serve as interim assistant general manager.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have relieved assistant general manager Jason Karmanos of his duties.

Karmanos was with the Penguins for six years.

In a statement, General Manager Jim Rutherford says that this move is just the first part of a “process to re-organize our group.”

The full statement says, “We would like to thank Jason Karmanos for his contributions to the organization over the past six years. I have been evaluating our hockey operations department, and this is the first part of the process to re-organize our group.”

According to Rutherford, the team’s Director of Hockey Research Sam Ventura will assume the role in the interim.

Manager of Hockey Operations Erik Heasley has been named the interim general manager of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

