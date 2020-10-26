By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are welcoming back an old face who will now serve on their front office staff.

General Manager Jim Rutherford says they have hired Trevor Daley as a Hockey Operations Advisor.

In a statement, Rutherford said, “First, I would like to congratulate Trevor on an incredibly successful 16-year career. In addition to being a Stanley Cup Champion with us, he left us with a great impression due to his professional demeanor and quiet leadership qualities. Those traits, along with his desire to want to learn about the business side of the NHL, made him a great candidate to join our staff.”

The Penguins have added Trevor Daley as a Hockey Operations Advisor.

In his playing days, Daley, 37, appeared in 1,058 games split between Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Detroit. Only 13 active players have appeared in more regular-season games than Daley’s 1,058.

Daley came to the Penguins by trade in the 2015-16 season, and helped lead the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

In his new role behind the scenes, the Penguins say Daley “will be based out of Pittsburgh and report directly to Rutherford, assisting in player evaluations at the NHL and AHL level, as well as acting as an ‘eye in the sky’ for the coaching staff during games.”

