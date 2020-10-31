PLUM (KDKA) — The last time the Plum Mustangs went unbeaten and untied in the regular season was 1976.

The country was celebrating its bicentennial, the number one album was ‘Frampton Comes Alive’ and gas cost less than 60 cents per gallon.

It was also four years before their head coach was even born.

“Yeah that’s kind of extreme”, said head coach Matt Morgan. “And as gray as I am too, its nuts to think that way.”

But in a year like this one, is it really all that crazy? The players don’t think so. They credit a strong senior class for the program’s turnaround.

“I feel like we just have a really good chemistry,” said senior Max Matolcsy. “We’ve been working together since elementary and we’ve been really looking forward to this senior year so that’s why we’re putting it together.”

“We’re finally having fun,” said senior Ryan Hubner. “Previous years we’ve been 3-7 or 2-8 but now stepping up as a senior class and actually performing it feels really, really good.”

It also feels really good to their head coach. Matt Morgan is a Plum native who played there in the late 90’s before moving on to Pitt and into the NFL.

“I was born and raised here,” Morgan said. “And once I came back I said ‘I’m buying a home in Plum and we’re raising our family here. It just means so much for me to contribute back to the place that developed me into the person I am today”.

Morgan is one of a handful or Plum graduates that made it to the pro level, but he still feels a little ‘sign envy’.

“I’m kind of the forgotten person around here,” Morgan said. “Everybody forgets I played in the NFL but it would be nice to join Pat and RJ Umberger here on the sign in Plum.”

Obviously, Morgan is kidding about the sign — but he’s serious about his pride in the 2020 Mustangs.

“It’s awesome for these kids, it’s awesome for our community but we’re not done yet,” Morgan said. “This is not the satisfaction we want to have here, we’ve had that in the past where we’ve accomplished one thing and we couldn’t accomplish the next thing but we’re going to keep moving forward. We’re going to keep writing more history in the books.”

Plum defeated McKeesport on Friday night in the WPIAL 4A Quarterfinals and will face Thomas Jefferson next week in the Semifinals.