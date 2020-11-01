PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just two days away from Election Day and the push to get support for each candidate continues across the Pittsburgh area.

Outside of a storefront in East Liberty, volunteers with the Joe Biden campaign continued the last-minute efforts.

“This is the most important election in my lifetime and I couldn’t not get involved,” said David Betts, a Mt. Washington resident.

“I’ve volunteered with other campaigns in the past, but I think that this election is really important,” added Elizabeth Ringler-Jayathan.

Volunteers gathered to get campaign materials like door hangers and fliers.

Campaign staff offered training to help canvass for the Democratic candidates.

A steady stream of volunteers came during the morning rush.

“I couldn’t stand to see so many of my fellow Americans that I once thought intelligent, resourceful people, voting for the ruin of our country,” said Diane Saylor Daniels.

“Joe Biden embodies humanity, kindness, decency, and in the end, that’s what we all raise our kids as a shared value, to care about other people,” agreed Aneesh Ramaswamy.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, volunteers had their temperatures checked and in the training, they were instructed to keep their distance from anyone they talk with.

“What I like to do is just write a little letter on any of the handouts,” Ramaswamy explained. “Things as simple as ‘remember to vote’ or ‘you matter.'”

Volunteers said grassroots efforts like this, of going door-to-door, and having personal conversations can help flip Pennsylvania to the Democratic column after President Trump won the Commonwealth in 2016.

“I think it’s incredibly important to talk one-on-one with people and help them figure out how they are getting to the polls on Tuesday if they haven’t already voted,” said Betts.

“It’s really important that each of us stand up and exercise our right to vote because that’s more important than ever,” said Daniels.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on polling places and other voter information, check out the KDKA Election Guide.