PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first floor of the Allegheny County Office Building was bustling Monday with people dropping off mail-in and absentee ballots and waiting in line to go upstairs to the elections office.

“Just got my ballot a few days ago so it was just easier to come down here,” said Blake Tomasco.

That’s what county commissioners around our area are encouraging voters to do.

This is what it looked like inside the @Allegheny_Co Office Building today at the mail-in and absentee ballot drop box window. You can also see the line of people in the back waiting to go up to the elections office to sort out any questions or issues they may have. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/DUeAJbvyF6 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 2, 2020

“If you haven’t mailed it in already, I don’t recommend mailing it in today or tomorrow. I recommend going to the polls and turning that mail-in ballot to the polls,” said Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman.

You can also go to your county elections office.

What if you still haven’t gotten your mail-in ballot yet, like Nate Selvaggio?

“I’m seeing Caitlin on the sixth floor where she told me she could withdraw the fact that I signed up for a mail-in ballot and either allow me to vote at a polling place or vote on the spot here at the sixth floor,” said Selvaggio.

This is something county officials say you can do. However, if you decide to go to the polls, you will have to cast a provisional ballot.

What if you test positive for Covid-19, are exposed to the virus, or fall ill with something else?

“You can apply for an emergency absentee ballot,” said Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn.

The application for an emergency absentee ballot is available on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

“An application is going to ask you what your emergency is and why you couldn’t have applied for an absentee ballot before Oct. 27,” said Dunn.

You must also fill out another form, designating an authorized representative who will drop off your application and ballot to the county board of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Beaver County Commissioner Daniel Camp said it’s already happened there.

“Just recently, had a few that were COVID-related. Within the last week, had a handful who called who have been in contact and don’t feel comfortable going to the polls,” said Chairman of the Beaver County Board of Commissioners Daniel Camp.

Mail-in ballots will be counted as long as they’re postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and arrive at your county election office by 5 p.m. Friday.

