By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Election Day is finally here.
Americans are casting their ballots for president, and Donald Trump and Joe Biden need 270 electoral votes to win.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
Donald Trump States Won
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
Joe Biden States Won
- Vermont
- Virginia
