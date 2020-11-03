CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
Donald Trump and Joe Biden need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
Filed Under:2020 Election, Joe Biden, Local TV, Presiden Donald Trump

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Election Day is finally here.

Americans are casting their ballots for president, and Donald Trump and Joe Biden need 270 electoral votes to win.

2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Donald Trump States Won

  • Kentucky
  • West Virginia

Joe Biden States Won

  • Vermont
  • Virginia

