By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic Representative Conor Lamb looks to hold onto his House seat this Election Day versus Republican Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District.

Both candidates plan to cast their ballots early on Election Day.

KDKA News will be there as Congressman Lamb visits a polling place in Moon Township around 8:00 a.m.

Parnell will cast his vote around 9:00 a.m. at a polling place in Ohio Township.

Both candidates’ campaigns tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller they then plan to spend the remainder of the day visiting several polling locations across the district.

Look to KDKA News for extensive coverage of the race for the 17th Congressional District.

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.