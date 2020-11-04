ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
Governor Wolf took to Twitter in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shortly after President Trump addressed supporters from the White House, Governor Tom Wolf offered commentary of his own, promising Pennsylvanians that every vote would be counted.

In a series of tweets, Governor Wolf spoke out against the President’s comments, saying the following:

“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania.

I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.

“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy.

Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible.

Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.”

 

