By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shortly after President Trump addressed supporters from the White House, Governor Tom Wolf offered commentary of his own, promising Pennsylvanians that every vote would be counted.
In a series of tweets, Governor Wolf spoke out against the President’s comments, saying the following:
“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania.
I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.
“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy.
Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible.
Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.”
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020
