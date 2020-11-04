By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rally is taking place outside the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Several organizations have joined forces, demanding that every vote is counted following Election Day. Groups like Pittsburgh United, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and several faith-based groups are downtown on Wednesday, pushing the message that every single vote in Pennsylvania needs to be counted.
Organizers say the election has been driven by misinformation and contradictory reports from the beginning. Organizers also say people need to decide who their leaders are.
RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Businesses Board Up Storefronts In Preparation Of Possible Election Day Unrest
KDKA talked to some business owners who boarded up their storefronts just in case rallies get out of control. They said they wanted to be better safe than sorry.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.
For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.
You must log in to post a comment.