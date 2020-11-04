By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are buying dinner for poll workers in Allegheny County.
As Election week continues, the Steelers are stepping in to help local election officials. Paul Rigney of NBC News reported Wednesday night that the team is buying food for the workers at the county election warehouse.
At the Allegheny County ballot counting site here in Pittsburgh, I can report that the Pittsburgh Steelers are buying dinner for all the workers here this evening.
The workers stopped around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after working for 22 hours straight. They started back up again just after 10 a.m.
As of 6 p.m., a county spokesperson said 93,699 ballots have been scanned on Wednesday, bringing the number of ballots cast in the county to 633,468. The presidential race in Pennsylvania is still too close to call.
