PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This will be day two of a five day stretch of the 70’s with more sunshine!

With the sunshine comes poor air quality and a Code Orange day yet again as we stay dry under high pressure.

That is trapping the particles at the surface.

Today the Air Quality alert goes until 3:00 PM for Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties.

Also, the last time we had this many 70’s in November was back in 2015 where there were three.

We could break or tie record highs on Monday and Tuesday!

There’s no rain in sight until next week late Tuesday and through Wednesday so that will continue our abnormally dry situation and may take us back to moderate drought with us being 1.81″ below normal for the season as of today.

Wednesday highs will be right at 70 then our streak will end on Thursday as much cooler air filters in through the end of the week with highs struggling to make it to 60 but that’s normal this time of the year.

