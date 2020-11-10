By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Since Friday, Pitt’s 5-day moving average of new coronavirus cases per day has doubled.
Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says since Nov. 6 and as of Monday, 73 more students have tested positive. There are 110 students currently in isolation. One more employee has tasted positive.
This brings the five-day moving average of new cases per day from 8.2 to 16.8.
The University of Pittsburgh’s main campus moved to the elevated risk posture as well as began a shelter in place Sunday at midnight due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
“As things stand now, there is a significant risk of infecting loved ones who will be gathering for Thanksgiving in two weeks, which could be especially dangerous for vulnerable populations,” Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says in its update.
Under the shelter in place, students should only leave their housing for classes, labs, to pick up food, exercise safely, or study in the library. They also are recommending that all group work for classes be held virtually.
