By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is commending President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force.

“It is reassuring to see President-elect Biden take this virus seriously and move forward with a task force that is focused on science and reality,” the Democratic governor said in a statement released Tuesday. “The members of his task force are some of the most respected public health experts in the country, including two Philadelphia-area physicians.

“We need leadership that is consistent and committed to ending this pandemic, to saving lives and livelihoods, and to making decisions based on facts and science. I commend President-elect Biden for the team he has put together to lead the country out of this very difficult period.”

Wolf’s statement comes as Pennsylvania saw another day of record-breaking new coronavirus cases. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,361 new cases of Coronavirus and 62 additional deaths Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 238,657 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data. Tuesday’s increase is the highest-ever daily increase of cases, beating out Saturday’s total of 4,035 additional cases.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday called the rise in cases “sobering.”

There are now 47 counties on the state’s watch list and 52 have a percent-positivity rate higher than 5%. Levine is again calling on the public to be aware and mask up.

