By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger.

He along with Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams will need to isolate for five days and pass coronavirus tests throughout the week in order to be considered to play against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

They will only be allowed to attended virtual meetings, and must stay away from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

In a statement posted to their website Tuesday morning, the team says:

“The four players include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams. All will be isolated for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings. “The team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday evening.”

We have placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/slWaWb7gnf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 10, 2020

Tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

Roethlisberger and the other teammates were deemed to have “high risk” close contact with McDonald. They’re eligible to return to facility Saturday, provided they test negative and have no symptoms.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.