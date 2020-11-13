By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Karns City Area School District will be moving to full-remote learning because of an increase in coronavirus cases.
The district’s website says starting Monday, grades K-12 will move online-only through Thanksgiving break. Over the break, they’ll let families know about a potential return date.
The district says the decision comes in consultation with the Butler Health System and as “a result of growing COVID cases within the District.”
Extracurricular activities will continue.
On Thursday, Butler County leaders pleaded with residents to help slow the spread of coronavirus as the county faces “rapidly increasing” COVID-19 hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks. They’re asking people wear masks and social distance.
Butler Area School District is also going fully remote on Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.