PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Elections will hold a hearing today at 12:00 noon surrounding challenged provisional ballots.
During this hearing, both Democrats and Republicans will have the chance to present evidence and witnesses for any challenges.
The Election Board’s counsel will be able to question any witnesses and present their own witnesses during this hearing.
Then, the challengers may question the Election Board counsel’s witness.
After both sides present their case, the election board chair will state all decisions.
At the state level, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says there will be no recanvassing or recounting of votes.
She says no statewide races were within 0.5% and this includes the race for the presidency.
Allegheny County has counted their 731 ballots that were postmarked by Election Day, but arrived during the 3-day grace period afterwards.
They will not be recorded until a legal challenge by the president is resolved.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
