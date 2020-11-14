CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Mount Washington now has a new sign overlooking downtown Pittsburgh.
Filed Under:Iron City Beer, Local TV, Mount Washington, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Iron City now overlooks the steel city.

An advertisement for the Pittsburgh Brewing Company went up on Mt. Washington today, taking place of the National Flag Foundation advertisement that had been up since May of 2019.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Many in Pittsburgh know the sign as the “Bayer sign” but the company’s deal with Lamar Advertising had expired in 2019, making room for the National Flag Foundation advertisement to take its place.

Comments