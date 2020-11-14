Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Iron City now overlooks the steel city.
An advertisement for the Pittsburgh Brewing Company went up on Mt. Washington today, taking place of the National Flag Foundation advertisement that had been up since May of 2019.
Many in Pittsburgh know the sign as the “Bayer sign” but the company’s deal with Lamar Advertising had expired in 2019, making room for the National Flag Foundation advertisement to take its place.
You must log in to post a comment.