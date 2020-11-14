HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pa. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Friday that recounts or recanvasses will not be ordered in any of the statewide Nov. 3 general election races based on unofficial returns and margins of victory.

This includes the races for President of the United States, Attorney General, Auditor General, and State Treasurer.

In a press release, the Pa. Department of State said that Secretary Boockvar determined that she will not be ordering recounts or recanvasses based on the unofficial returns submitted by all counties. This decision comes as no statewide candidate was defeated by 0.5% or less of the votes cast.

“We are extremely grateful to all 67 counties who have been working overtime and putting in an extraordinary effort to count every vote, with so far more than 6.8 million votes having been counted,” Secretary Boockvar said in a press release. “The counties continue to adjudicate and count the approximately 100,000 provisional ballots issued to voters at the polls on Election Day, as well as the more than 28,000 military and overseas ballots that were cast in this election.”

RELATED STORIES:

The Department of State says that as of Friday midday, approximately 40,000 of of the provisional ballots have been counted or partially counted.

According to the Department of State:

“Approximately 10,000 mail ballots that were cast on or before Nov. 3 were received by counties between 8 p.m. November 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in September that counties should count mail ballots received through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, if they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day. The court also ruled that counties should count those ballots if there is an illegible or missing postmark, unless there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the ballot was mailed after Election Day deadline. These ballots are not of a sufficient number to impact the no-recount determination of any of the statewide races.”

Secretary Boockvar says that the canvass by counties of ballots cast in the election is nearing completion.