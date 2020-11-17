Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) — Fox Chapel will remove the word “squaw” from two roads and the trail system in the community.
The term is considered derogatory for Native American women. The borough council voted Monday to come up with new names for the roads and the trail system.
The name of Squaw Run Tributary will remain for now because it runs through several communities.
In August, the O’Hara Township Council voted to change the name of Squaw Valley Park to O’Hara Township Community Park.
A petition drive promoted O’Hara Township to remove the “Squaw Valley Park” sign.
You must log in to post a comment.