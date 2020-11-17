PLUM (KDKA) — A big party has led to some problems in Plum. The Plum Borough School District sent a letter to families, notifying them that a student at the Senior High School tested positive for Coronavirus after attending a non-school sponsored event.

Several students who attended that party are being told to stay home today. KDKA has learned this was no small gathering.

The district says they’re now having to contact over 150 families of students who went to the event— including families from out of state

It was Monday night when the Plum Borough School District let families know that a student who attended the Class of 2021 Senior Parent Committee’s Homecoming Dance last Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19.

The district went on to say this was not a school-sponsored event which makes contact tracing problematic.

They also say masks were not required at all times.

The district is working with the event sponsors in hopes of getting a list of all the students who attended the party.

The list includes students from other districts, and even some in Ohio.

As of right now, the school has been able to identify some people who were in close contact with the student who tested positive, including the eight who were around her most of the time.

Meanwhile, the district says they hope to get additional guidance for those students who attended the party from the Allegheny County Health Department.

They say it’s more than likely the students at the event will have to quarantine for 14 days.