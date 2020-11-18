By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh EMS Rescue Division was called into action when a portable toilet was tossed over the steep West End Overlook hillside.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, vandals threw the toilet from the top of the overlook and it ended up sliding 75 feet down the hill.
When vandals threw a portable toilet over the Westend Overlook, it became an eyesore and a challenge.@PghEMS Rescue Division used it as a chance to refresh its high angle rescue skills and remove it from 75 feet down the hillside.@pghEMS keeping #Pittsburgh safe & beautiful! pic.twitter.com/U8GJCJPwmN
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 18, 2020
The crew with the city’s EMS Rescue Division, trained in high angle rescues, got out their gear to pull the “eyesore” from the precipice.
They used ladders and a pulley type system for the operation.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police Investigating Port-A-Potty Explosion In Lawrenceville
- Pittsburgh Police Investigating After Portable Toilet Destroyed By Explosive Device
Pittsburgh Public Safety thanked the crew for “keeping Pittsburgh safe and beautiful.”
You must log in to post a comment.