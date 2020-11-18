CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
The city's EMS Rescue Division is trained in high angle rescues.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh EMS Rescue Division was called into action when a portable toilet was tossed over the steep West End Overlook hillside.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, vandals threw the toilet from the top of the overlook and it ended up sliding 75 feet down the hill.

The crew with the city’s EMS Rescue Division, trained in high angle rescues, got out their gear to pull the “eyesore” from the precipice.

They used ladders and a pulley type system for the operation.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Pittsburgh Public Safety thanked the crew for “keeping Pittsburgh safe and beautiful.”

