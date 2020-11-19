BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Business owners in Allegheny County say they are already feeling the impact of the stay-at-home advisory issued by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday and asks people to only leave home for essential activities and to cancel private gatherings. It does not ask businesses to close, but some feel the advisory still presents some unique challenges.

Miya Gossett, a manager at Lincoln Avenue Brewery in Bellevue, says it’s difficult to know how many customers to expect or how much food to order when customers are asked to stay home. But the business remains open.

“We really don’t know what it’s going to look like for business,” she said.

Those concerns quickly became a reality on Wednesday night, just hours after the advisory went into effect. Lincoln Avenue Brewery was hosting what is normally a very busy burger night.

“We get that meat fresh from Tom Friday’s (Market) down the street, and it was one of our slowest nights in months,” Gossett said. “So we really don’t know what’s going to happen or how it’s going to go.”

Down the street from Lincoln Avenue Brewery in Bellevue, hair salon owner Kristin Rogenski said she’s also seeing the effects of the advisory.

“A lot of cancellations, a lot of people wanting to stay home,” said Rogenski, the owner of Hairspray.

The shutdown of all non-essential businesses in the spring, plus a slower than usual wedding season was tough on Rogenski’s business. Now the advisory comes during another normally busy time of year for the beauty industry.

“The holiday season is coming up. And as a hairstylist, this is our season that we make money,” she said. “So it’s making me a little bit nervous.”

Though the advisory is another hurdle for local businesses, Gossett and Rogenski hope to avoid another shutdown as they continue to adapt.

“I might not be able to come back if I shut down again,” Rogenski said.