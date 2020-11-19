By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cam Heyward is honoring the community and memory of the victims of the Tree of Life shooting.

The Steelers defensive lineman donated a pair of game-worn cleats to support the Cecil and David Rosenthal Memorial Fund and the 10.27 Healing Partnership, according to a release on Thursday. David and Cecil Rosenthal were two of the 11 lives tragically taken at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. They are the brothers of former Steelers employee Michele Rosenthal.

Heyward wore the cleats last season as part of the My Cause, My Cleats campaign. NFL players showcased causes that are important to them with custom cleats. Heyward’s cleats were designed Cody Sabol, an artist from Pittsburgh.

Fans now have the opportunity to win the cleats in an online raffle that runs until Monday. The winner will be announced on Nov. 26, with all proceeds going to the Cecil and David Rosenthal Memorial Fund and the 10.27 Healing Partnership.

“Healing is different for everyone, but we know that community solidarity plays a tremendous and positive role in the process. Cam Heyward’s donation sends a clear message to the community and the families that we serve: all of Pittsburgh stands with us. We are so grateful to Cam and to everyone who supports our work,” said Maggie Feinstein, Director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, in a release.

