By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI agents in Pittsburgh are looking for a man wanted in an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation in Western Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in tracking down Patrick Ellis, sending out a photo of him on social media this morning.

They say he is being sought as part of a bust which was announced Friday morning by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police or the FBI Pittsburgh field office at 412-432-4000 immediately.

The FBI tracked down another suspect in the investigation yesterday. Kristen Steffan, 36, of Canonsburg, is now in custody and facing charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, Steffan and 20 other suspects have been indicted for the alleged trafficking of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Seventeen of the suspects have been arrested, and four were already in custody as part of FBI Operation Skyfall.

Investigators say the alleged ring primarily operated out of Allegheny, Fayette and Washington counties.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the seven-month investigation included judicially authorized wiretaps on 10 phones. The criminal complaint says two of the suspects, identified as Marcus Brown and Steve Law IV, are accused of transporting the heroin and cocaine from New Jersey to Western Pennsylvania for distribution.

Brown, 33, and Law 29, are both from Washington, Pennsylvania.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman said in a news release, “The FBI and our partners will not let drugs and gun violence rip apart our communities. Many of the people arrested have dangerous, violent criminal histories. They thrived on selling drugs that lead to dangerous consequences. Let this be a warning to other bad actors. The FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to investigate, disrupt and hold accountable those who insist on bringing their harmful business to our neighborhoods.”

The suspects are facing lengthy prison sentences and hefty fines if convicted.

State police, Allegheny County Police and Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburgh Police, Stowe Township Police, North Versailles Police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and more were involved in the investigation.